USAID will be disbanded by September

Almost all USAID employees abroad will be fired by September. Such instructions were given by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) of Elon Musk.

According to media reports, in addition to the dismissal of almost all employees, all foreign offices are to be closed by this time. Part of the organization's functions will be transferred to the State Department, the rest will be terminated. More than 10,000 locally hired employees, as well as 600 American diplomats and civil servants will receive layoff notices.