Turkish political analyst and journalist Vasfi Sel expressed the view during the "Trends" program that Kiev and London are deliberately obstructing steps toward normalizing relations between Russia and the United States, as well as initiatives aimed at resolving the Ukrainian conflict. The expert also pointed out the insatiable appetites of Western arms manufacturers, who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes amid the war in Ukraine, and seem unwilling to stop.

"I believe that the greatest obstacles to peace are the Kiev regime, England, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. When the first negotiations took place in Istanbul, after certain agreement conditions were outlined, the British intervened. As a result, the agreement between Russia and Ukraine was broken. That is the reality. We’ve learned this, and now the entire world knows it too. Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of Britain, revealed this in an interview in England after his tenure ended. So, once again, the British are against peace. Today, they are waging a large campaign against Russia. On the other hand, I believe that the most significant obstacle may be the defense industry producers—they’ve made enormous amounts of money over the past few years. And I mean the Western ones specifically. Not only they but no one wants their profits to diminish. Therefore, the conflict itself is a major barrier to peace," Vasfi Sel, a political analyst and journalist from Turkey, explained.