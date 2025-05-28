"Candidates for the President of Poland are only concerned with foreign policy and the demonization of Belarus and Russia, rather than the true needs of voters," shared Belarusian People's Assembly Deputy Alexander Shpakovsky.

"A significant portion of Poles—more than 30% overall—are not participating in this electoral campaign, effectively 'voting with their feet,' demonstrating that politicians do not represent the interests of ordinary citizens. Indeed, the campaign is proceeding in such a way that domestic issues are being pushed into the background paradoxically. Although Poland faces numerous internal problems—ranging from the integration of Ukrainian migrants to various economic difficulties—the focus is instead on international matters. For example, the current escalation of the international situation, with baseless fears being stoked around Russia and Belarus. Our states are consciously demonized by the Polish political elite."