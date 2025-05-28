A decision has been made to move the "West-2025" military exercises further inland within Belarus. This statement was made by Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin in Bishkek, during the sidelines of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Defense Ministers’ Council.

Regarding the scale and intensity, the "West" exercises have traditionally been incomparable to the operational and combat readiness activities conducted by NATO member states in Europe. However, the very fact of their holding has, as is customary, sparked stereotypical speculations from representatives of some European political-military leadership, stated Viktor Khrenin.

"Despite the fact that no steps have been taken to return to the implementation of key arms control agreements concerning the Republic of Belarus, we have decided to reduce the parameters of the 'West-2025' exercises. This again demonstrates not just words, but concrete actions confirming our readiness for dialogue, compromise, and the reduction of tensions. Frankly, we do this not necessarily expecting a constructive response, but primarily to show our allies and partners worldwide the truly peaceful stance of the Republic of Belarus," the minister emphasized.

It is worth recalling that our traditional Belarusian-Russian "West" exercises are scheduled for September. As previously reported, over 13,000 military personnel were expected to participate. Traditionally, military attachés from foreign countries were also invited to observe the drills.