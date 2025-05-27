3.76 BYN
Lukashenko: We Must Grow Enough Potatoes for Both Belarus and Russia
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the importance of cultivating sufficient potatoes to meet the needs of both Belarus and Russia. He made this statement while receiving a report from Petr Parchomchik, Chairman of the Brest Regional Executive Committee, reports BELTA.
"There has been a lot of talk—especially after the meeting with the Russian President, who made a joke about potatoes. But for us, this is a very serious matter. What do I mean? We know how to grow potatoes. We need to produce enough so that both Belarus and Russia are supplied," the head of state said.
"We must help our Russian brothers. And this is not charity. It’s also good business—good money, good prices," Alexander Lukashenko added.