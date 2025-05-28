What is currently happening on the territories of neighboring states is, according to Belarusian Security Council Secretary Alexander Volfovich, preparation for a theater of military operations. He made this statement during an international meeting of high representatives responsible for security issues held in Moscow.

Volfovich cited several facts as evidence, including the improvement of infrastructure such as roads, airfields, and the construction of new bases, as well as the movement of military equipment and the development of procedures for relocating troops across Europe (the so-called European "military Schengen"). Additionally, he pointed to the conduct of numerous military exercises and the increase in military budgets.