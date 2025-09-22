Viktor Orbán predicts collapse of European Union

The Hungarian Prime Minister lashed out at the leadership of the European Union. Viktor Orbán stated that the financial crisis, migration, wars, and colossal problems have hit the EU hardest.

Leaders, "turned out to be Lilliputians," are unable to cope with mountains of debt, migrants, and street violence.

Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary:

"With a heavy heart, I say: 35 years later, the hope that a single change of eras would be enough to create a secure life has vanished. European leaders have ruined everything; the opportunity has been missed. We are faced with a continent of bankruptcy called the European Union, of which we are members. Hungary is our homeland, Europe is our home. What will happen now?"