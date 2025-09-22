3.64 BYN
Viktor Orbán predicts collapse of European Union
The Hungarian Prime Minister lashed out at the leadership of the European Union. Viktor Orbán stated that the financial crisis, migration, wars, and colossal problems have hit the EU hardest.
Leaders, "turned out to be Lilliputians," are unable to cope with mountains of debt, migrants, and street violence.
Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary:
"With a heavy heart, I say: 35 years later, the hope that a single change of eras would be enough to create a secure life has vanished. European leaders have ruined everything; the opportunity has been missed. We are faced with a continent of bankruptcy called the European Union, of which we are members. Hungary is our homeland, Europe is our home. What will happen now?"
According to the Hungarian politician, if the European Union continues to move in the same direction and pursue the same economic policies as it does now, it could collapse within the next two to three years. This is why Budapest is choosing its own development path and rejecting Brussels' dictates.