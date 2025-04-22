"Brussels and the (opposition - ed.) Tisza party support Ukraine's accession to the EU. This will destroy the Hungarian economy. Let's not let them decide our future for us! Referendum 2025. I have already voted," the head of the Hungarian government wrote in the social network Facebook. Orban accompanied the post with a photo of himself with a completed ballot paper.

The Hungarian government openly opposes Ukraine's hasty admission to the European Union, believing that this will undermine the security of the entire community and destroy its economy. At the referendum, conducted from April 14 to the end of May by mailing questionnaires, Hungarian citizens will have to answer the question of whether they support Ukraine's accession to the EU. Participation in the referendum is voluntary, but the government intends to be guided by its results in consultations with Brussels.