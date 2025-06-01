Votes counted: Nawrocki wins Poland's presidential election

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/87a1b612-3a04-4d0b-abe4-e42fb19b69cb/conversions/3a12fa02-e9a2-467d-b8da-c71dc7709310-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/87a1b612-3a04-4d0b-abe4-e42fb19b69cb/conversions/3a12fa02-e9a2-467d-b8da-c71dc7709310-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/87a1b612-3a04-4d0b-abe4-e42fb19b69cb/conversions/3a12fa02-e9a2-467d-b8da-c71dc7709310-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/87a1b612-3a04-4d0b-abe4-e42fb19b69cb/conversions/3a12fa02-e9a2-467d-b8da-c71dc7709310-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Contrary to initial exit polls, opposition candidate Karol Nawrocki wins the second round of the presidential election in Poland. After processing more than 99.8% of ballots, he gains almost 51% of the vote.

The mayor of Warsaw Trzaskowski though earlier he declared himself the winner, remained out of office. Now the conditional Trumpists have won in Poland, which will clearly complicate relations with Brussels and Kiev. Nawrocki is much more skeptical of the EU and Ukraine than his opponent.