Warsaw procures observation satellites worth 230 million euros for military purposes

Poland’s Ministry of National Defense signed a landmark contract for the procurement of three observation satellites. Their price is more than 230 million euros.

Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said that this day became a great day for the Polish army. From now on, Poland will be able to receive not only optical, but also monochrome images of the terrain in high resolution in any weather. The Polish military will start receiving the first intelligence information as early as 2027.