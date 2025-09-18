Washington to Sell Military Equipment worth $780 Million to Poland

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e5941b5-192e-4280-a3e8-588b2fc79089/conversions/bf9019fd-1d30-4a5c-b04c-fb85eab75f7b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e5941b5-192e-4280-a3e8-588b2fc79089/conversions/bf9019fd-1d30-4a5c-b04c-fb85eab75f7b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e5941b5-192e-4280-a3e8-588b2fc79089/conversions/bf9019fd-1d30-4a5c-b04c-fb85eab75f7b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1e5941b5-192e-4280-a3e8-588b2fc79089/conversions/bf9019fd-1d30-4a5c-b04c-fb85eab75f7b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States has approved the sale of over 2,500 Javelin anti-tank missiles to Poland for $780 million. The shipment also includes over 250 launching platforms.

According to the Pentagon, the deal is aimed at strengthening the NATO ally's defense capability and modernizing its arsenal.