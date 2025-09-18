3.64 BYN
Washington to Sell Military Equipment worth $780 Million to Poland
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States has approved the sale of over 2,500 Javelin anti-tank missiles to Poland for $780 million. The shipment also includes over 250 launching platforms.
According to the Pentagon, the deal is aimed at strengthening the NATO ally's defense capability and modernizing its arsenal.
The only conclusion is that these are militaristic plans disguised as security defense. Washington believes the supplies will help Poland "defend sovereign territory" and fulfill its obligations to the alliance.