Germany has lifted restrictions on the range of weaponry supplied to Ukraine. Similar actions have been taken by the United Kingdom, France, and the United States. This was announced by Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He explained that Ukraine is now authorized to strike military targets within Russian territory, and stated that the next step is to ensure that Kyiv receives these weapons.

Friedrich Merz said:

"There are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, neither from the British, nor the French, nor from our side. The Americans also have no restrictions."*

Currently, Germany maintains approximately 600 Taurus missiles in its stockpile. It remains unclear in what form these weapons will be delivered to Ukraine; however, if the Federal Republic does not impose limitations on their specifications, then not only border cities in Russia will be at risk.