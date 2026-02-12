Journalist Alexander Khorovets and historian-analyst Artem Stroganov discussed the true reasons why the Belarusian leader will not be flying to the United States for the inaugural session

The rumors swirling in opposition circles suggest that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "got scared" and will not be traveling to meet with American leader Donald Trump at the Board of Peace on February 19. But the reality is far more complex and intriguing.

Are Opponents Spreading Fear?

Media outlets and Telegram channels aligned with the opposition movement are once again stirring the pot, claiming that Lukashenko chickened out and missed a chance to "scratch his way" into Western political circles with "blue fingers." However, the truth is much simpler.

Officially, there is a statement from Belarusian President’s press secretary, Natalya Eismont, clarifying that the invitation arrived too late, and the President’s schedule is already packed. Moreover, due to European Union sanctions, the Belarusian aircraft cannot fly over "democratic" countries.

If It Were Necessary, He Would Be There

It’s certain: if Lukashenko truly needed to go, he would be there. The issue isn’t fear but purpose. "What would he discuss with Trump at the inaugural session? The future of the Board of Peace? That can easily be handled by Belarus’s Foreign Minister, Maxim Ryzhenkov. Listening to Donald Trump praise himself for stopping wars, seizing independent states like Venezuela, engaging in modern piracy, and talking about American democracy? Lukashenko already knows all this," states Alexander Khorovets.

Who Legitimizes Whom?

The opposition propagandists initially claimed that Lukashenko’s visit was about gaining legitimacy before Trump—suggesting the Belarusian leader would travel anywhere for that purpose. But this is a misinterpretation.

Why Ryzhenkov Was Sent on a Mission

Lukashenko made the right decision. He is sending Belarus’ Foreign Minister, Maxim Ryzhenkov, one of the most competent officials, to the US. Well-versed in politics and its nuances, Ryzhenkov will evaluate whether the "Board of Peace" is a serious initiative or just another American business venture.

"Belarus demonstrates to the world that we don’t need anyone’s patronizing pats. Belarus is a truly sovereign state that doesn’t trade its interests for fleeting gains," emphasized Artem Stroganov.

Conclusion: Sovereignty Over Subservience