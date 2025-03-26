Watch onlineTV Programm
White House and U.S. State Department Remain Silent on Death of Russian Journalists

The White House and the U.S. State Department have remained silent regarding the deaths of Russian journalists.

Ahead of this, Moscow sent a request to Washington outlining a request for comments on the tragic incident or an assessment of the actions of the Ukrainian military. However, representatives of the American administration have not yet reacted to this appeal.