3.65 BYN
3.13 BYN
3.38 BYN
White House and U.S. State Department Remain Silent on Death of Russian Journalists
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/39c162c1-f383-431c-b044-88dd9cf2f538/conversions/194ed4d9-31d0-4e3a-98db-984e2fc19622-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/39c162c1-f383-431c-b044-88dd9cf2f538/conversions/194ed4d9-31d0-4e3a-98db-984e2fc19622-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/39c162c1-f383-431c-b044-88dd9cf2f538/conversions/194ed4d9-31d0-4e3a-98db-984e2fc19622-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/39c162c1-f383-431c-b044-88dd9cf2f538/conversions/194ed4d9-31d0-4e3a-98db-984e2fc19622-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byMoscow sent a request to Washington outlining a request for comments on the tragic incident or an assessment of the actions of the Ukrainian military
White House and U.S. State Department Remain Silent on Death of Russian Journalistsnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/39c162c1-f383-431c-b044-88dd9cf2f538/conversions/194ed4d9-31d0-4e3a-98db-984e2fc19622-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/39c162c1-f383-431c-b044-88dd9cf2f538/conversions/194ed4d9-31d0-4e3a-98db-984e2fc19622-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/39c162c1-f383-431c-b044-88dd9cf2f538/conversions/194ed4d9-31d0-4e3a-98db-984e2fc19622-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/39c162c1-f383-431c-b044-88dd9cf2f538/conversions/194ed4d9-31d0-4e3a-98db-984e2fc19622-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The White House and the U.S. State Department have remained silent regarding the deaths of Russian journalists.
Ahead of this, Moscow sent a request to Washington outlining a request for comments on the tragic incident or an assessment of the actions of the Ukrainian military. However, representatives of the American administration have not yet reacted to this appeal.