White House Approves Ground Operation Against Iran

Sources within the US administration confirm that the decision has been made to launch a ground military operation against Iran. Details remain scarce, as journalists cite anonymous officials familiar with the situation.

Deadline and Diplomatic Tensions

The United States had set a deadline of April 6 for Tehran to consider Washington’s peace proposals. President Biden has stated that negotiations are ongoing and quite active; however, Iran strongly denies engaging in any talks.

Trump’s Criticism and NATO’s Absence

Former President Donald Trump has voiced frustration over NATO’s refusal to join the Gulf conflict. Washington has warned alliance members of potential consequences:

"This was a test for NATO — to see if you would help us. You didn’t have to, but you didn’t. And we will remember that. Just keep my words in mind over the coming months — you won’t forget them."

He also criticized German leadership, recalling:

"I heard the German chancellor say, ‘The war in Iran is not our war.’ I responded, ‘Ukraine isn’t our war either — but we helped.’ That was an ill-timed statement, and it will have repercussions."

Ongoing Clashes and Escalating Tensions

Meanwhile, exchanges of fire persist. US media report that Israel is struggling to sustain its missile defenses due to ammunition shortages. Approximately 80% of Iranian ballistic missiles are reportedly hitting their targets.