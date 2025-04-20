Who will become next Pope?

Speculation regarding the next Pope is already swirling, with potential candidates emerging from diverse backgrounds. Reports suggest possible contenders from Africa, Italy, Sri Lanka, and the United States. The New York Post, citing unnamed sources, highlights a range of theological viewpoints among potential candidates, from those leaning towards a more modern interpretation of Catholic doctrine to more conservative figures.

This speculation points to a variety of potential candidates. For instance, Philippine Cardinal Luis Tagle, who is mentioned, represents a potentially influential voice within the global Catholic community. Similarly, an Italian prelate, Pietro Parolin, is highlighted, who supposedly supports church-state collaborations, such as with communist China. A French cardinal is also mentioned as a possible favourite of Pope Francis. These individuals, along with others mentioned, stand to represent differing factions within the Catholic Church and potentially influence the direction of the next papacy.

Furthermore, the article discusses Dutch prelate Willem Jacob Eyk and Sri Lankan Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, among others. The mention of Robert Sarah, a former Vatican official, is significant due to his public criticism of Pope Francis's stance on same-sex blessings, potentially attracting conservative support. A particularly notable point is the possibility of a first African Pope since the 5th century, highlighting the diversity within the Church and the global reach of Catholicism.