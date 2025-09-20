The United States is turning into a battlefield, with President Donald Trump in one corner and financier George Soros in the other. The American leader has declared war on the main sponsor of global street terrorism. The trigger was the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Society boiled over, and Trump struck a blow to the Soros empire and his foundations, the very same ones that trained puppet politicians and financed color revolutions and coups in many countries. Will Trump see this through and will this battle become global?

The 95-year-old philanthropist, father and sponsor of global color revolutions, has found himself in the crosshairs of Trump and the Republicans. "We'll deal with Soros," "he's a bad guy," and "he needs to be locked up"—these are the statements the American president made.

Trump called for an investigation into the activities of the Devil's Family back in August. However, the murder of Charlie Kirk now provides a clear path to purging the United States of radical leftist "ideas." It's no coincidence that the shooting of Trump's closest ally is now being called the opening shot of the internal struggle in the United States. The American leader has blamed his political opponents for the unrest in Los Angeles, the rising tensions in the United States, and the murder in Utah, in particular, on the Democrats' main donor, George Soros.

"We're going after Soros because I think there should be a RICO case against him and other people, because these are more than just protests. These are real unrest, these are riots in the streets," Donald Trump said.

He specifically emphasized that "people died" during the protests, meaning the organizers bear "criminal liability." He wants to "lock up" Soros using the RICO Act, which was previously used to combat the mafia and racketeering. Those convicted under this law face up to 20 years in prison and forfeiture of all criminal proceeds. To achieve this, investigators only need to prove two counts of fraud, extortion, and bribery committed within a 10-year period.

Ryan Mauro, US National Security Analyst:

"We have traced more than $80 million from Soros's Open Society Foundations to at least 54 groups involved in criminal activity and domestic terrorism in the US, advocating for terrorism, endorsing such attacks, or being associated with foreign terrorist organizations or explicitly pro-terrorist."

Today, George Soros is "retired." His eldest son, Alex, is at the helm of the grant shop. It should be noted that this is far from the first clash between Trump and the Soros family. On the eve of the US presidential election, Soros Jr. withdrew a significant portion of his European funding and redirected the funds to the US. He had no time for European programs; he needed to fight for power within the country.

Kamala Harris's campaign received over $1 billion in investment. Soros Jr.'s organizations bought up provincial newspapers and radio stations, and used "free speech" against Trump. But Trump won the election and immediately began a purge of the left.

The destruction of USAID led to the collapse of foreign projects and the closure of several NGOs under the patronage of the Soros father and son. This move shook up the grantmaking world, revealing schemes where the democratic agenda was often turned into a tool of political influence. Things haven't progressed further yet. Will the campaign to "take down the Soros empire" succeed this time?

Steve Samarin, political scientist (USA):

"Will this be possible? It's unlikely that a criminal case will be brought or that this case will be resolved. Soros wields considerable influence, not because he's rich, but because he's the Democratic Party's primary donor."

Soros and his organizations were necessary and useful to the US as long as they operated outside its borders. This was the heyday of the American Democrats, who owed their political careers to the Hungarian philanthropist's purse. Subsequently, interests converged on both sides: color revolutions around the world and the benefits they garnered.

The first color revolution in Europe, supported by Soros, took place in Belgrade in 2000, when Slobodan Milosevic lost power. Three years later, preparations for the Georgian revolution had already begun—Mikhail Saakashvili was being trained, and the revolution installed him as president. After his success in Georgia, Soros unabashedly predicted that the "flower" chaos should be repeated in Central Asia. Kyrgyzstan suffered two color revolutions, financed by him, in 2005 and 2010. They were romantically named "tulip revolutions."

All the revolutions followed a template: accusing the current government of corruption, demanding freedom, and chanting democracy and an open society. But in reality, all of this served the interests of Soros himself and the United States. However, the best project, according to the sponsor himself, was Ukraine.

George Soros, sponsor of street terrorism (USA):

"I think our foundation has done a great deal of successful work, especially considering that our interests have focused on Ukraine. A new Ukraine has emerged. The people involved and behind this are connected to our foundation in one way or another, both in power—in the government—and in society. We meet with them, we are connected. "Twenty-five years of work have finally paid off."

The financier's main goal is, naturally, to make money. He always emphasized this goal. Through "Maidan protests," he established control over the state and obtained a substantial chunk of the spoils: oil, gas, land, real estate—his financial empire. People trained with grants from Soros foundations also rose to the helm of government. For example, in the recent presidential elections in Poland, candidate Trzaskowski, who lost by a tiny margin to Nawrocki, is a student of Soros programs.

He tried to extend his reach into Belarus since 1993, but in 1997, Alexander Lukashenko took a major step to protect the state's sovereignty and the traditional values ​​of Belarusian society and uprooted the foundation. Its activities were banned. Nevertheless, Soros did not abandon his attempts to influence Belarus through street chaos. His foundation financed NGOs, nonprofits, USAID, and European government structures. The color revolution in Belarus in 2020 was supposed to be a Maidan. But the 90th birthday gift of the sponsor of street terror was ruined by Belarusian security forces.