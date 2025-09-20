3.64 BYN
Mass protests: Poles protest involvement in Ukrainian conflict
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Hundreds of Poles took to the streets of Warsaw to condemn the current course of Donald Tusk's government.
Mass protests are taking place under the slogans "No sending Poles to the fronts of other people's wars" and "No wars for Ukraine."
People are criticizing the Polish regime for its attempt to drag the country into hostilities and are calling on the authorities to end military support for Kiev. The Confederation of the Polish Crown party is the initiator of the demonstrations.
At this point, it is known that protesters have reached the presidential palace to voice their demands.