Threat to Human Safety — Global Glaciers Lost 450 Gigatons of Ice in 2024
Melting of glaciers in 2024 occurred across all regions of the world, according to a study by the World Meteorological Organization. This trend has been observed for the third consecutive year.
The total ice loss was estimated at 450 gigatons. This is equivalent to a block of ice measuring 7 km in height, 7 km in width, and 7 km in depth. Such an amount of meltwater could fill approximately 180 million Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Sea levels in 2024 rose by 1.2 mm. While this figure may seem insignificant, in reality, it conceals an increased risk of flooding for hundreds of millions of people living in coastal areas.
Record ice mass losses occurred in Scandinavia, Svalbard, and northern Asia. Glaciers near the tropics in Colombia lost about 5% of their mass over the year, according to the agency’s website.
Experts noted that the global water cycle is becoming increasingly unstable and extreme, leading to a rise in both floods and droughts. This threatens not only natural ecosystems but also national economies and human safety. In 2024, only about one-third of the world's river basins experienced normal conditions; the rest faced either water scarcity or excess. This imbalance has been observed for six consecutive years. The report’s authors pointed to "more serious dangers" related to water and emphasized the importance of protecting water resources.