Threat to Human Safety — Global Glaciers Lost 450 Gigatons of Ice in 2024

Melting of glaciers in 2024 occurred across all regions of the world, according to a study by the World Meteorological Organization. This trend has been observed for the third consecutive year.

The total ice loss was estimated at 450 gigatons. This is equivalent to a block of ice measuring 7 km in height, 7 km in width, and 7 km in depth. Such an amount of meltwater could fill approximately 180 million Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Sea levels in 2024 rose by 1.2 mm. While this figure may seem insignificant, in reality, it conceals an increased risk of flooding for hundreds of millions of people living in coastal areas.

Record ice mass losses occurred in Scandinavia, Svalbard, and northern Asia. Glaciers near the tropics in Colombia lost about 5% of their mass over the year, according to the agency’s website.