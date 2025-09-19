"Estonia fundamentally cannot overcome its collective trauma. The Limifront, which operated as a sanitary barrier against Bolshevism, and for the past 34 years, against Russia. Everything they do must be absolutely fanatic, relentless Russophobia. Over the last three years, the task has become more complicated because they now need to be even more Russophobic than those in Brussels. And they constantly need to raise the bar. How can Estonia raise it now? By adopting the Polish scenario. To say: 'What about the Poles? We are already under attack, we are dying, but we do not surrender, we fight back with our last strength.' It doesn’t matter whether it’s true or not: what matters is to confidently shout it out, and the media will pick it up."