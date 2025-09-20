Lukashenko: Belarusian and Armenian Peoples United by Longstanding Friendship and Shared History

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko extended his congratulations to the Armenian people on their Independence Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader’s press service.

“The Belarusian and Armenian peoples are bound by a longstanding friendship, traditional Christian values, and a shared history. Together, we have faced harsh trials, celebrated significant achievements, and offered mutual support during difficult times,” his congratulatory message reads.

The Head of State is convinced that, now more than ever, it is crucial to preserve and strengthen the spirit of cooperation and partnership.