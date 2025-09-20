3.64 BYN
Thousands of people gathered in Arizona for Charlie Kirk's funeral
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Thousands of people gathered in Arizona for Charlie Kirk's funeral
Thousands of people gathered in Arizona to pay their respects to slain Trump ally Charlie Kirk.
According to media reports, two planes carrying administration officials, including the White House incumbent, the Vice President, and other members of the government, were dispatched to the funeral.
A conservative activist was fatally shot in Utah. The shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested several days later. Investigators believe the motive was a difference in political views.