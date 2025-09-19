EU wants to restrict Russian oil supplies via Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia

The EU wants to restrict Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia

The European Union is considering introducing trade restrictions on fuel supplies from Russia to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline. Bloomberg reported this, as reported by TASS.

According to them, these plans are not related to the new 19th package of EU anti-Russian restrictions; it will affect Russian LNG and oil tankers, which the European Commission classifies as part of the so-called shadow fleet.

The agency notes that, unlike sanctions, which require the support of all EU countries, trade measures such as tariffs require the support of only a majority of states. In this way, the EU hopes to comply with US President Donald Trump's demand to abandon Russian energy supplies, despite the opposition of Budapest and Bratislava.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Economic and Social Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis announced that the new EU anti-Russian sanctions package would not include restrictions on oil purchases from Russia, but would affect LNG. The Commissioner emphasized that efforts to completely phase out Russian fossil fuels would continue, but he did not specify a timeframe for implementing this strategy.