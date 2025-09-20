Former President and leader of the Social Party, Igor Dodon, has accused the European Union of preparing for confrontation with Russia, asserting that Moldova is being used solely as a staging ground for war, as “cannon fodder.” According to Dodon, recent events over the past few years serve as stark evidence of this.

He pointed to a sharp increase in military spending, the procurement of expensive radars, plans to build a military base near Chișinău, and the delivery of armored personnel carriers from Germany and France. In Dodon’s view, these actions clearly indicate a systematic militarization of the country.

The politician warns that Moldovan authorities might support the EU’s aggressive stance and provoke a conflict in Transnistria in the final week before the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28.

Viktor Kusianni, head of the international NGO “Euro-Asian Alliance,” criticized the European Union and called for Moldova to strengthen its national sovereignty and reconsider its foreign policy course.