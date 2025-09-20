3.64 BYN
Dodon: EU Preparing for War with Russia; Moldova Is Seen as Battlefield
Former President and leader of the Social Party, Igor Dodon, has accused the European Union of preparing for confrontation with Russia, asserting that Moldova is being used solely as a staging ground for war, as “cannon fodder.” According to Dodon, recent events over the past few years serve as stark evidence of this.
He pointed to a sharp increase in military spending, the procurement of expensive radars, plans to build a military base near Chișinău, and the delivery of armored personnel carriers from Germany and France. In Dodon’s view, these actions clearly indicate a systematic militarization of the country.
The politician warns that Moldovan authorities might support the EU’s aggressive stance and provoke a conflict in Transnistria in the final week before the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28.
Viktor Kusianni, head of the international NGO “Euro-Asian Alliance,” criticized the European Union and called for Moldova to strengthen its national sovereignty and reconsider its foreign policy course.
Meanwhile, a recent survey conducted by iData revealed that nearly 60% of respondents do not support President Maia Sandu’s foreign policy. Experts suggest that after the parliamentary elections, Sandu is likely to lose her absolute power. Her last hope lies in the diaspora in Europe, which she seeks to intimidate with Russian threats, and in Brussels, which continues to back her repressive policies.