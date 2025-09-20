Generation Z Revolts Against Peruvian President

The protesters began to storm police barricades, throwing glass bottles, firecrackers, and setting plastic barriers and traffic cones ablaze. In response, law enforcement used tear gas. Additionally, officers fired rubber bullets and struck demonstrators with batons.

The rally was held under the slogan "Generation Z Against President Dina Boluarte," which local media dubbed the "Zoomer Uprising." As a result of the clashes, there are reports of detainees and injured individuals, with the exact numbers still being clarified. Journalists covering the events also suffered injuries amid the chaos.