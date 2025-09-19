Lithuania is displaying surprising belligerence. In response to the incident in Estonia, Defense Minister Dovile Šakalienė effectively demanded that Russian planes be shot down.

She suggested following the example of Turkey, which attacked a Su-24 on the Syrian border 10 years ago.

It's all the easier for the Lithuanian minister to give such advice because she's not the one making such decisions. She won't be held responsible for any escalation, should it happen.