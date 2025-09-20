Poles themselves are so terrified by their government's actions that they have begun actively seeking housing abroad and fleeing the country at any cost. The number of real estate applications in Spain alone has tripled. Meanwhile, as media reports point out, the minimum purchase price is €120,000. This trend is the clearest indication that Warsaw has taken the wrong turn.

The drone hysteria and the closure of the border with Belarus are not only failing to gain public support, but are instead fueling anger and indignation. But there's no room for common sense in the Nawrocki-Tusk squabble – they continue to divide power, while everyone around them suffers. Read about Poland's ruthless ambitions in the "Full Europe" section.

Whether it was an act of bad neighborliness or a directive from above – understanding Poland's motives when it closed its border with Belarus under a trumped-up pretext is a real challenge. On September 12, thousands of people on both sides were unable to travel to neighboring countries. Warsaw initially justified this move by citing the Belarusian-Russian Zapad-2025 military exercises, but the maneuvers ended, leaving the border lock in place. Who benefits?

Belarus and Polish citizens have become victims of grand geopolitics. If you think everyone in the White House is still so happy and fuzzy, you're mistaken. Note: US President Donald Trump had intended to attend the parade in Beijing on September 3, but changed his plans, scheduling a meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki for that day. It was after this rendezvous that all the fuss began. The gist is simple: Warsaw is closing the transport and logistics corridor for China to Europe, and in exchange, it receives missiles and guns.

Petr Petrovsky, political scientist:

"Trump has fully satisfied Warsaw's militaristic desires. The return of the Fort Trump project means increasing the American troop contingent in Poland from 10,000 to 100,000. The second point is the revival of the Three Seas project, which logistically cuts off any attempts by Europe to interact with Russia."

It's no surprise that the head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry just recently visited Warsaw. In addition to formal communication, they discussed the border issue. However, no official information about the meeting's results followed, only the Poles' remarks about some provocations by Minsk, known only to them. This means something truly fishy is going on.

Polish professor and sinologist Lukasz Gacek is confident that closing the border could harm Poland itself and weaken its position in Europe, and China could facilitate this if necessary.

"From Beijing's perspective, the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border is further evidence that escalating tensions in Central and Eastern Europe is counterproductive to China's interests."

This is only one side of the coin, or rather, one side of one political force. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, clearly not pleased when his political opponent, Nawrocki, demonstrates his success in nefarious activities, decided to add fuel to the fire. Suddenly, a swarm of drones descends on Poland, and without even investigating, they immediately claim Russia is responsible. However, no one provided any evidence. The Poles ridiculed the defeat of the Polish air defense system in a battle with what were practically paper UAVs wrapped in duct tape.

The Polish authorities tried to escalate the situation to the last, showing the entire world a house damaged by a foam drone, whose owners only miraculously survived. But this story, too, turned out to be nothing more than a fake. According to Rzeczpospolita, the building was hit by a Polish missile fired from an F-16, not an imaginary Russian drone. The missile failed to detonate, otherwise they could have invoked NATO's Article 5. Uncomfortable questions are also being asked in the Sejm.

Włodzimierz Skalik, Member of the Polish Sejm:

"According to Sky News, a Dutch refueling aircraft arrived in Poland before the drones entered our airspace. The first UAV crossed the border at approximately 1:00 AM, and the Airbus A330 took off two hours earlier. It circled over Lublin and waited for the first drone to arrive. How did the aircraft manage to preempt the drone attack by several hours?"

The answer is obvious: this is a global provocation orchestrated by Poland to negotiate more weapons not only from the US but also from Brussels. The plan's execution does not stand up to scrutiny. NATO allies reinforced their eastern flank, sending aircraft, air defense systems, and even soldiers.

But no amount of supplies could eclipse the disgrace Tusk has suffered in the eyes of the Poles. To somehow divert attention from his fiasco, he cried "wolf" with renewed vigor. This time, a drone was shot down over the presidential palace in Warsaw, which, according to Tusk, was launched by two Belarusians, seemingly with terrorist intent. They were quickly detained. It turned out that the young people (a Ukrainian and a Belarusian citizen) simply wanted to make a cool video. Now the young man is being deported back to his homeland—to the trenches—while the young woman escaped with a fright.