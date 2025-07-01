In Europe, the policy of "open doors" is becoming a thing of the past: why Poland is no longer ready to accept migrants. Poland is introducing border controls with Lithuania and Germany. This is another example of double standards in migration policy. Recall the visa scandal in 2023, when it was revealed that the Polish Foreign Ministry issued Schengen visas to anyone willing for $5,000, even without additional document checks. Now, we see symbolic border closures and fences.

In Europe, the talk is all about a new migration crisis. Against the backdrop of recent escalation in the Middle East and fragile ceasefires, a new wave of refugees has overwhelmed the "flowering garden." All this is happening amid a collapse in birth rates and a decline in the native population.

Telegraph sounds the alarm: By 2025, a quarter of students in English schools will be of British origin. In 72 schools, there will be no such students at all. And in 454 schools, they will make up less than 2% of all pupils. The great migration is in full swing: on June 1st, about 1,200 migrants arrived in Britain by boat from France across the English Channel. The number of refugees has reached record levels. Nevertheless, according to statistical data, most migrants seeking a new life head to Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Ruslan Pankratov, researcher at the Institute of CIS Countries, former deputy of Riga City Council:

"The migration crisis in Europe is a clear example of the senseless, completely unthought-out, irrational, unprofessional actions of European officials. This crisis is caused by their own actions over the recent period. And, of course, the primary causes must be noted. No one forced them to introduce democracy into North African and Middle Eastern countries. Naturally, migrants came, and now they are sighing. Someone decided that, through migration, society could be mixed in a way that might lead to a demographic explosion. But in reality, this is complete professional charlatanism. These people do not intend to integrate. Tensions are growing because the people who do nothing and refuse to do anything are under the care of the state.

Berlin, which for many years was the leader in asylum applications, is already cracking at the seams. Migration policy has become a trigger for a systemic crisis. Finally, authorities are responding — or rather "returning" — migrants in large numbers back to Poland.

Vladimir Kireev, political analyst (Russia):

"Germany seems to think that migrants are very good and correct, but it receives huge volumes of migrants from Poland, which does not want them on its territory. Therefore, when they say that Germany is deporting these migrants back to Poland — these are the very migrants who arrived from Poland, using holes in the border control system."

The analyst believes that migrants have almost become a new source of income for governments, intelligence agencies, and criminal groups. Migration flows are being organized by criminal syndicates, mafia groups, and governments. "For example, we remember that a few years ago, the Polish Interior Ministry organized channels involving hundreds of thousands of people transported through Polish territory," recalled Kireev.

Border tensions have escalated into a real confrontation. Human rights activists, bloggers, refugees, and local patrols are mixed together. A scandal erupted after a video surfaced showing "blame-shifting." The footage clearly shows Polish border guards escorting illegal migrants from the German side into Poland. Poles are posting angry comments and once again questioning whose interests the local authorities serve. They share footage of how their taxes are being spent on enriching the local color.