Latvia is preparing to make its landscape completely impassable. The head of the country, Edgars Rinkēvičs, shared plans for the use of mines after Riga's probable withdrawal from the Ottawa Treaty.

He stated that the issue of producing these devices can be resolved at the regional level, since this is a fairly simple and cheap type of weapon, and also emphasized that there will be no public plans for defense infrastructure. They do not plan to inform the population how where it will be used, So a simple mushroom picking trip in Latvia may soon become deadly dangerous.