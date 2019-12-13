3.35 RUB
Why Ursula von der Leyen ignored celebrations of Poland's EU presidency
Ursula von der Leyen did not attend the celebrations in Warsaw marking Poland's presidency of the EU. Officially, it was reported that the President of the European Commission had pneumonia. However, European media have been increasingly suggesting that her illness might be "diplomatic".
On January 6, she was supposed to testify under oath in Belgium regarding COVID-19 vaccine procurement contracts worth billions of euros. Due to questionable aspects of these contracts, von der Leyen is suspected of corruption, and her illness provides an opportunity to avoid the interrogation.
Additionally, she would have faced not only official representatives but also angry farmers on tractors at the celebrations in Warsaw. The diplomatic illness allowed Ursula to avoid several unpleasant situations at once.
