The media landscape was once again ignited this week by discussions about elections and a referendum in Ukraine, allegedly scheduled for May 15 at the behest of the United States. Citizens are supposed to decide the future of the country and its leadership. However, Zelensky quickly backtracked, claiming he had never heard of such plans. Later, he added that he is indeed preparing for elections but only under certain circumstances.

"The Old Script": Elections as a Condition for Peace from the Kremlin

Regarding elections, this issue is far from new — it remains one of Moscow’s main demands. Any peace treaty (especially one involving long-term peace and mutual interests) must be signed by a legitimate president.

"Therefore, any peace deal or restoration of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Kiev should be based on a person who is recognized as legitimate not only in European politics but primarily in Russia. Currently, there is nothing in Ukraine that would be considered legitimate for the Russian political establishment," explained Strogonov.

He added that "discussions of elections and referendums are considered manipulative in Western political technology." He is confident that no elections will take place on May 15 — at best, they might happen in the fall, which is also unlikely."

The Spirit of Anchorage and the Papuans: Where Does Serious Talk End?

It’s worth noting that Zelensky has voiced the possibility of returning to the signing of an agreement in a few months, provided all parties agree and follow the US’s demands. Here, another scene unfolds.

Following the Alaska meeting on August 15, 2025, between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, American officials suggested applying pressure on Kiev to enforce the terms discussed in the spirit of Anchorage. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently appeared on the public stage, with a clear reproach: "Guys, you’ve deceived us again." Despite agreements and prepared documents, nothing has changed.

So, why is Putin silent? Alexander Khorovets speculates that the US-Russian "kingdom" is not as stable as it seems.

The May 15 Leak: Are Financial Media Playing Their Part?

Media outlets like Financial Times and Bloomberg have spread the news that Ukraine’s elections and referendum are scheduled for May 15. Strogonov believes this is simply media hype and a response from US authorities to Lavrov’s statement. Essentially, the West is sticking to the spirit of Anchorage, producing articles to reinforce that narrative.

Financial Times, now owned by Japan’s Nikkei, primarily serves the interests of financial elites. Historically, it was owned by the UK, but today, the publication is linked to Japanese and, by extension, American interests.

"This suggests that both Western elites in the US and global financial stakeholders are interested in holding elections because a certain agreement between the West and Russia was made at Anchorage," notes Strogonov.

Zelensky’s Denial and the Loss of Ukraine’s Sovereignty

Zelensky’s statement that he “first hears about it” echoes his previous claims about the energy truce, which he admitted he knew nothing about even two days after it was supposedly agreed upon. These facts reflect Ukraine’s lack of sovereignty and political weight. The country is consistently denied a voice as a political actor because decisions are made for it by others through the very articles and narratives propagated.

No Presidential Elections in Ukraine — Why?

All evidence points to the conclusion that presidential elections will not happen. "Zelensky is in shock, and the entire Kiev leadership is contemplating how to manage this," Strogonov asserts.

According to Ukrainian law, it is impossible to prepare and hold elections or a referendum by May 15 — even if preparations started now, they wouldn’t be ready before mid-autumn. Meanwhile, Russia is urging Ukrainians to choose a president and government capable of signing a peace treaty. Until elections and a referendum happen, peace in Ukraine remains unlikely, Strogonov emphasizes.