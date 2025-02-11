A deal between Russian President Vladimir Putin and White House Chief Donald Trump without Europe's participation would be a nightmare for European leaders, RIA Novosti reports, citing the Financial Times.

"The worst nightmare of the French president, like many of his colleagues is a deal between Russia and the US done over their heads," publication says.

The article notes that if Europe wants a seat at the negotiating table, it must offer something to ensure its interests are taken into account.

At the same time, Europe believes that reliable security guarantees for Kiev are the key to an agreement, the FT writes.

Vladimir Putin stated that the goal of settling the conflict in Ukraine should not be a short truce and a respite for regrouping forces and rearming with the aim of subsequently continuing the conflict, but a long-term peace. In turn, Trump said that Vladimir Zelensky was ready to conclude a deal to settle the conflict in Ukraine, but did not specify on what terms.

Against the backdrop of Ukraine’s actual economic bankruptcy, its defeats at the front, and its partners’ fatigue from the need to endlessly finance Kiev, the West and within the country have increasingly begun to talk about the need to start peace negotiations.