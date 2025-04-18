3.67 BYN
WSJ: Trump Partially Freezes Trade Wars
The Wall Street Journal reports that Donald Trump has partially frozen the implementation of tariffs. This decision comes in response to declining markets in the United States, which prompted the heads of the Treasury and Commerce Departments to persuade the American president to suspend his aggressive tariff agenda.
Interestingly, they managed to convince Trump not to invite his trade advisor, Peter Navarro, to the meeting. Navarro, a staunch advocate of unilateral economic coercion, had previously been a constant participant in the president's discussions.