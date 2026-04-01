WSJ: UAE Wants to Forcefully Open the Strait of Hormuz

According to sources, Abu Dhabi is lobbying for a UN Security Council resolution authorizing such action. Meanwhile, the US is washing its hands of the matter – Trump stated that the U.S .has achieved a change of government in Iran and will end the military campaign within two to three weeks, and Washington will not participate in opening the Strait of Hormuz.

"We'll be leaving very soon, and if France or some other country wants to get oil or gas, they'll go up through the Hormuz Strait, they'll go right up there, and they'll be able to fend for themselves. I think it'll be very safe. What happens with the strait we're not going to have anything to do with, because these countries, China, China will go up and they'll fuel up their beautiful ships... and they'll take care of themselves. There's no reason for us to do it."