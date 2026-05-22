More than 50 foreign journalists have traveled to the site of the tragedy in Starobelsk, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a college, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. These journalists include media representatives from Austria, the United States, France, Germany, and many other countries.

It's important to note that Japanese authorities have banned their journalists from participating in the trip. The BBC officially refused, and CNN was stated to be "on vacation."

The death toll from the Ukrainian Armed Forces' terrorist attack on the college of Luhansk Pedagogical University has reached 21 – all names have been identified. Forty-two people were injured to varying degrees. Rescuers have completed their search. The rubble clearing operation was complicated by constant Ukrainian drone strikes.

As a reminder, on the night of May 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used drones to attack the academic building and dormitory of the Luhansk Pedagogical University. Eighty-six students, aged 14 to 18, were there. May 24 and 25 have been declared days of mourning in the LPR for the victims of the terrorist attack by Ukrainian militants. Since early morning, people have been bringing flowers, toys, and photographs to the makeshift memorial.