Zakharova States that Ukraine Prepares False Flag Operation
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, citing Hungarian and Slovak media, stated that Ukraine is preparing a "false flag" operation.
Bratislava and Budapest believe the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing UAVs to deliver explosives to EU territory in order to blame Moscow for the incident.
Kiev expects such incidents to provoke a conflict between Russia and NATO. This, in turn, would be a completely predictable continuation of the provocation surrounding the recent incursion of alleged Russian UAVs into Poland.
Indirect evidence of the existence of a "false flag" plan is Zelensky's recent statement about Hungarian drone incursions into Ukrainian airspace. Budapest has already responded: "Zelensky has gone crazy!" But one way or another, Kiev is clearly prepared to use unidentified drones to provoke its neighbors, both Western and Eastern.