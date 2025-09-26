news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff8e1a2c-e58c-4696-9559-bc299033c421/conversions/1ab0097e-2ef5-4060-9e54-744cf768d8c5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff8e1a2c-e58c-4696-9559-bc299033c421/conversions/1ab0097e-2ef5-4060-9e54-744cf768d8c5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff8e1a2c-e58c-4696-9559-bc299033c421/conversions/1ab0097e-2ef5-4060-9e54-744cf768d8c5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff8e1a2c-e58c-4696-9559-bc299033c421/conversions/1ab0097e-2ef5-4060-9e54-744cf768d8c5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, citing Hungarian and Slovak media, stated that Ukraine is preparing a "false flag" operation.

Bratislava and Budapest believe the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing UAVs to deliver explosives to EU territory in order to blame Moscow for the incident.

Kiev expects such incidents to provoke a conflict between Russia and NATO. This, in turn, would be a completely predictable continuation of the provocation surrounding the recent incursion of alleged Russian UAVs into Poland.