Zelensky Arrives at White House for Meeting with Trump

Vladimir Zelensky has arrived at the White House for his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported The Washington Post.

As noted the NBC News, this will be their first meeting since the United States began direct negotiations with Russia. The last time Zelensky met with Trump was in December 2024, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, during an event dedicated to the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris.

The current meeting is expected to focus significantly on the deal regarding Ukrainian rare earth metals, which has become part of the Trump administration's efforts to recoup military aid expenses provided to Ukraine by the U.S.

"We are going to sign an agreement that will be very important," Trump stated earlier.