Zelensky has once again attempted to draw attention to himself with a high-profile statement—claiming that Kyiv is prepared to agree to a ceasefire at Easter, in any format.

How coherent was he at that moment? The leader of the Kyiv regime even expressed hope for a long-term (as he described it, “for life”) resolution to the war.

For context: in 2024, Kyiv refused to agree to a ceasefire at Christmas; in 2025, Zelensky rejected proposals for an Easter truce.

That same year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire over 5,000 times, coinciding with Victory Day. It’s also worth noting the breach of the energy truce proposed by Trump in March 2025.