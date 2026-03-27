3.65 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.43 BYN
Zelensky Demands Nuclear Weapons as Security Guarantee for Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Western security guarantees for Ukraine must include the transfer of nuclear weapons to the country, Kiev regime leader Vladimir Zelensky stated, RIA Novosti informed.
"Everyone says Ukraine won't win this war because Russia is a nuclear power. So tell me, what security guarantees do you think Ukraine should have? NATO, nuclear weapons," Zelensky was quoted as saying by Strana.ua.