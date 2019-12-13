3.41 RUB
Zelensky intends to extend martial law in Ukraine
Zelensky has proposed extending martial law and mobilization in the country until May 9, 2025. The bill is already in the Verkhovna Rada. According to local media, the vote will take place in the near future. It should be noted that the issue of extending the regimes will be put to a vote for the 14th time during the SMO.
Trump intends to oversee the deal to settle the conflict in Ukraine
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that US President-elect Donald Trump has expressed interest in overseeing the "deal of the century" to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. But his future team does not yet have a specific action plan.
Belarus Presidential Elections: 5 Candidates Offer Their Vision for Country's Development
Man who raped and killed Belarusian woman in Poland may be sentenced to life imprisonment
Epiphany celebrated by Christians of Roman Catholic faith
Minsk fully supplied with artesian water. What do the residents of the capital say?
