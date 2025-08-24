3.69 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.45 BYN
Zelensky Plans to Discuss with Kellogg Preparations for Talks with Putin
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Zelensky plans to discuss preparations for talks with Putin with U.S. Special Presidential Representative Keith Kellogg on August 25.
And at the end of the week, he announced a meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams before the upcoming negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on a peaceful settlement of the conflict.
Earlier, U.S. Vice President JD Vance noted that Russia had made significant concessions. And Washington is trying to conduct as many negotiations as possible with both the Russians and the Ukrainians in order to end the war.