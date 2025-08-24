Zelensky Plans to Discuss with Kellogg Preparations for Talks with Putin

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9770ebb1-f772-4e6c-bc3b-1ab781c4d539/conversions/ecc1553f-e585-4fae-a03f-a493195f44ab-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9770ebb1-f772-4e6c-bc3b-1ab781c4d539/conversions/ecc1553f-e585-4fae-a03f-a493195f44ab-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9770ebb1-f772-4e6c-bc3b-1ab781c4d539/conversions/ecc1553f-e585-4fae-a03f-a493195f44ab-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9770ebb1-f772-4e6c-bc3b-1ab781c4d539/conversions/ecc1553f-e585-4fae-a03f-a493195f44ab-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Zelensky plans to discuss preparations for talks with Putin with U.S. Special Presidential Representative Keith Kellogg on August 25.

And at the end of the week, he announced a meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams before the upcoming negotiations between Ukraine and Russia on a peaceful settlement of the conflict.