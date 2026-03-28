Vladimir Zelensky, driven by desperation, is seeking allies in the Middle East, reports Berliner Zeitung. The leader of the Kiev regime recently visited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, where he negotiated cooperation in the fields of security and defense. He also paid a visit to Qatar.

Kiev proposed to Eastern nations its affordable drone defense systems in exchange for missile interceptors essential for operating air defense systems.

As the newspaper notes, this diplomatic offensive occurs amid growing uncertainty regarding Western military assistance to Ukraine. Supplies for the Ukrainian Armed Forces are dwindling, and the situation is unlikely to improve. American weapons originally intended for Ukraine are probably being redirected to the Middle East by the Pentagon.