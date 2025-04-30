3.65 BYN
Zelensky Will Never Agree to Peace, Believes Russian Political Analyst
The promises made by Ukraine’s illegitimate president of a prosperous life for Ukrainians have proven to be deceptive. Currently, the country is experiencing an economic crisis and has signed an agreement concerning rare-earth metals.
This opinion was shared by Russian State Duma deputy Oleg Matveychev
"Peace in Ukraine would mean the immediate fall of Zelensky’s regime. That would mean half a million people returning and asking Zelensky: what did we die for? You promised us victory. You promised that we would ride Abrams tanks through Red Square. That Crimea would be ours, and other such promises. But now, everyone is dead, and nothing remains of Ukraine. The country is in debt, everything has been handed over. Its mineral resources have been surrendered to the Americans. There’s no economy, no state — what did those half a million people die for, and the other million get injured? And they will all ask this," the political analyst stated.
"As long as the war continues, Zelensky can stay in his presidential palace. But when the war ends, elections will have to be held. And during those elections, the people will hold him accountable. So, in essence, this will simply be the end of his power. That’s why he will never agree to peace or a ceasefire in reality."