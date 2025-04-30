"Peace in Ukraine would mean the immediate fall of Zelensky’s regime. That would mean half a million people returning and asking Zelensky: what did we die for? You promised us victory. You promised that we would ride Abrams tanks through Red Square. That Crimea would be ours, and other such promises. But now, everyone is dead, and nothing remains of Ukraine. The country is in debt, everything has been handed over. Its mineral resources have been surrendered to the Americans. There’s no economy, no state — what did those half a million people die for, and the other million get injured? And they will all ask this," the political analyst stated.