Every operation saves a life. April 3 marks a historic breakthrough for Belarusian transplant surgeons.

Seventeen years ago, the first liver transplant was performed, serving as a catalyst for the development of various medical fields and the integration of cutting-edge technologies and innovative methods. During this time, the Belarusian transplantology program has gained recognition far beyond the country's borders.

Today, the center stands as one of the largest in Eastern Europe, with Belarus leading the CIS in the number of transplants per million population. The range of surgical interventions continues to expand across the regions.

Oleg Rummo, Director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Surgery, Transplantology, and Hematology, states:

"We place significant emphasis not just on performing surgeries, but also on incorporating new scientific developments into clinical practice. Fortunately, the legislation of the Republic of Belarus aligns with all necessary ethical standards and advanced global norms. This allows us to achieve good results quite frequently, especially in this highly selective and small group of very complicated patients whose treatment poses great challenges worldwide."