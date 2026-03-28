Belarus to Establish International Pharmaceutical Research Center

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An international pharmaceutical research center, which will also carry out research for foreign clients, is planned to be established in Belarus within two years.

A key partner is India, the world's third-largest pharmaceutical producer.

The center's creation will close the technological cycle: from raw material procurement to the production of finished, high-tech products with a high degree of localization.