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Belarus to Establish International Pharmaceutical Research Center
Text by:Editorial office news.by
An international pharmaceutical research center, which will also carry out research for foreign clients, is planned to be established in Belarus within two years.
A key partner is India, the world's third-largest pharmaceutical producer.
The center's creation will close the technological cycle: from raw material procurement to the production of finished, high-tech products with a high degree of localization.
Belarusian scientific and technical exports increased by 5% in 2025, opening up new markets in Libya and Cuba. Joint pharmaceutical research projects are also being developed with Russian partners.