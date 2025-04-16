Belpharmprom launched projects to localize production of medicines

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c7e5dfc-6fac-4871-86f1-f344514261f4/conversions/2fa1d2c0-4537-4ffe-8b6d-ff2e7384bd58-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c7e5dfc-6fac-4871-86f1-f344514261f4/conversions/2fa1d2c0-4537-4ffe-8b6d-ff2e7384bd58-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c7e5dfc-6fac-4871-86f1-f344514261f4/conversions/2fa1d2c0-4537-4ffe-8b6d-ff2e7384bd58-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c7e5dfc-6fac-4871-86f1-f344514261f4/conversions/2fa1d2c0-4537-4ffe-8b6d-ff2e7384bd58-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

About 10 projects to localize the production of medicines are being implemented in Belarus in cooperation with foreign pharmaceutical companies, Belpharmprom holding company informed.

In particular, there are projects with European and Chinese companies, and there is also close cooperation with the Republic of Cuba. We work with the Cubans on vaccines and with Chinese companies - on pharmaceuticals.