Belpharmprom launched projects to localize production of medicines
About 10 projects to localize the production of medicines are being implemented in Belarus in cooperation with foreign pharmaceutical companies, Belpharmprom holding company informed.
In particular, there are projects with European and Chinese companies, and there is also close cooperation with the Republic of Cuba. We work with the Cubans on vaccines and with Chinese companies - on pharmaceuticals.
In addition, the holding is actively cooperating with Russian colleagues to localize the production of medicines at the sites of Belarusian pharmaceutical companies. In the near future, Belarus will start producing insulin using Russian-made substances.