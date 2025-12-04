December 5 - International Volunteer Day

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/da5a0471-663c-4acb-8c86-22ee5831ce7e/conversions/54596071-3a47-46a5-b5b5-6badcb34616b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/da5a0471-663c-4acb-8c86-22ee5831ce7e/conversions/54596071-3a47-46a5-b5b5-6badcb34616b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/da5a0471-663c-4acb-8c86-22ee5831ce7e/conversions/54596071-3a47-46a5-b5b5-6badcb34616b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/da5a0471-663c-4acb-8c86-22ee5831ce7e/conversions/54596071-3a47-46a5-b5b5-6badcb34616b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

December 5th is International Volunteer Day. To mark the occasion, the nationwide campaign "The Power of a Volunteer Heart" has launched in Belarus.

Donors donate blood at the city's transfusion center. Around 150 people come to the center daily, but the number increases significantly during the campaign.

The number of surgical procedures isn't decreasing, but rather growing, which is why blood supplies need to be replenished. Minsk City Clinical Hospital No. 6 alone distributes over 40 liters of blood daily.

"More than 100 people have signed up for this campaign. These are students and working people who have expressed a desire to donate their blood to help others," said Oksana Adamovskaya, Chair of the Partizansky District Organization of Minsk's Belarusian Red Cross representation.

"We must understand that blood can save another person's life. Of course, young citizens should be actively involved," noted Roman Bondaruk, Deputy Head of the Partizansky District Administration of Minsk.

The number of young people participating in the initiative increases year after year. The "Power of a Volunteer Heart" campaign has already become a tradition and will run until December 12.