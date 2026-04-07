3.74 BYN
2.92 BYN
3.38 BYN
Exports of medical services in Belarus amounted to almost $52 million in 2025
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Medical services exports from Belarus amounted to almost $52 million. According to Belstat estimates, this is a 20% increase compared to 2024.
Medical services were provided to citizens from 158 countries. The top five countries included Russia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Turkmenistan, and China.
It is worth noting that Minsk accounted for the largest volume of medical services exports, with organizations in the capital accounting for almost $26 million.