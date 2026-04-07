Exports of medical services in Belarus amounted to almost $52 million in 2025

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/44af3994-8dae-4afc-a8ae-c5c0a24707dc/conversions/d1bb55dc-cfc6-45f9-a0ec-72c5fab02f88-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/44af3994-8dae-4afc-a8ae-c5c0a24707dc/conversions/d1bb55dc-cfc6-45f9-a0ec-72c5fab02f88-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/44af3994-8dae-4afc-a8ae-c5c0a24707dc/conversions/d1bb55dc-cfc6-45f9-a0ec-72c5fab02f88-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/44af3994-8dae-4afc-a8ae-c5c0a24707dc/conversions/d1bb55dc-cfc6-45f9-a0ec-72c5fab02f88-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Medical services exports from Belarus amounted to almost $52 million. According to Belstat estimates, this is a 20% increase compared to 2024.

Medical services were provided to citizens from 158 countries. The top five countries included Russia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Turkmenistan, and China.