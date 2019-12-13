October 15 - Breast Health Day

October 15 is a worldwide day dedicated to the prevention and fight against breast cancer.

Among oncological pathologies, breast cancer in women is in first place worldwide and carries a high mortality rate.

Every year, up to a million new cases of this malignant tumor are detected on the planet. In Belarus, breast cancer has been diagnosed in about five thousand women over the past year.

Among the reasons for such figures, doctors cite the growth in the level of onco-diagnostics and the effect of screening programs. Thanks to diagnostic activity, cancer is detected at early stages, which contributes to its successful treatment.

More recent and complex, third and fourth stages of cancer are also not called hopeless by Belarusian oncologists: for each such patient, a comprehensive treatment is developed taking into account the world experience and domestic developments.