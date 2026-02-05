Vapes are not a safe alternative: what does the "harmless" vapor conceal?

In recent years, vaping has been portrayed as a fashionable and seemingly "safe" substitute for traditional cigarettes. Many believe that the vapor from electronic cigarettes is entirely harmless, aids in quitting smoking, and scarcely harms the body. However, the latest scientific research and medical opinions tell a different story — vaping poses serious risks to the respiratory, cardiovascular, and nervous systems, especially among teenagers and young adults.

Let’s examine the main myths and the real consequences.

Myth № 1: Vapes are harmless because there is no smoke or tobacco

Reality:The absence of combustion does not render the aerosol safe. Heating liquids (propylene glycol, glycerin, flavorings, nicotine) produces toxic substances:

- Acrolein (from glycerin) — a potent irritant that damages the lungs, washes away surfactant, and causes inflammation and fibrosis;

- Formaldehyde (from propylene glycol) — a carcinogen;

- Heavy metal salts (zinc, nickel, chromium, cadmium, lead) from the device’s coil;

- Diacetyl (flavoring for "popcorn") — causes irreversible disease dubbed "popcorn lung."

Fact: Studies indicate that within just 2-3 years of regular vaping, early signs of lung fibrosis can appear, often before any symptoms like shortness of breath or cough manifest.

Myth № 2: Vaping helps to quit smoking

Reality: Many start vaping to quit smoking but end up with a dual addiction. Nicotine in salt form is absorbed more rapidly, leading to a stronger dependence than traditional cigarettes. One cartridge can contain as much nicotine as 2-3 packs of cigarettes.

Most users either continue vaping, revert to smoking, or combine both, which further amplifies health risks.

Myth № 3: Vaping vapor is safer than cigarette smoke

Reality: While e-cigarette aerosol contains fewer tar compounds, it has higher levels of organic compounds and volatile substances dangerous when inhaled. According to data from 2025 (Johns Hopkins University, involving 250,000 people):

- Vaping is linked to an increased risk of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease);

- Combining vaping and smoking increases the risk of lung cancer fourfold;

- Thousands of cases of acute lung injury have been recorded, especially among young people.

How vaping affects health:

Respiratory system:

- Irritation and inflammation of airways;

- Impaired mucociliary clearance;

- Damage to alveoli and surfactant;

- Lung fibrosis (first changes seen within 2-3 years);

- "Popcorn lungs" (obliterative bronchiolitis).

Cardiovascular system:

- Increased heart rate and blood pressure;

- Elevated risk of hypertension, atherosclerosis, heart failure;

- Nicotine constricts blood vessels, accelerating heart disease.

Nervous system and brain:

- Nicotine disrupts brain development until age 25;

- Reduced cognitive functions, memory, and concentration issues;

- High risk of anxiety, depression, maladaptation;

- Rapid development of strong dependence.

Other consequences:

- Passive exposure: lung fibrosis in non-smokers nearby vapers;

- Cancer risk due to formaldehyde and heavy metals in vapor;

- Chronic inflammation and reduced immunity of respiratory pathways.

Medical conclusions:

"The danger of vaping lies in its latent period, during which ongoing pathology already develops. Unlike traditional smoking, where symptoms appear first, here the primary changes occur morphologically in the lungs, with symptoms only manifesting later. This means that by the time a smoker experiences shortness of breath, irreversible lung damage has already taken place," notes Anna Krumkachova, senior lecturer at the Department of Internal Diseases, Gastroenterology, and Nutrition at BSMU.

"Vape liquids can release toxic substances in the form of aerosols meant to be inhaled. Even if there is no smoke, health can still be adversely affected," warns the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.